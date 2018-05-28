New Landmark In Barrie

They stand proudly atop ‘The Gallery’ condominiums on Essa Road near Highway 400.

H.I.O. Big Chiefs.

Created by Barrie artist Aylan Couchie – commissioned by developer Pratt Homes – the Big Chiefs “pay tribute to the First Nations that lived, fought and shaped what Simcoe County has come to be.”

New Barrie Landmark

In addition, with the help of The MacLaren Art Centre, the works of local artists are featured prominently through the development – in lobbies and hallways.

Another Blending of Art and Housing

Pratt Homes President Karen Hansen notes it’s not the first time they have incorporated art into a project. For instance, the Yonge Station development near Barrie South GO Station includes railway-inspired sculptures. She says it won’t be the last.