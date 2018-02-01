Listen Live

New Monopoly Game Encourages Players To Cheat

"Hasbro has finally decided to embrace our less-than-honest fans"

By News

You’ve been doing it anyway, so Hasbro – makers of Monopoly – have put together a Cheaters Edition of the popular board game. Players who move more spaces than they rolled or remain silent when they land on another player’s property are rewarded with money or hotels…if no one catches them cheating before the next person’s turn. If you they do get caught, they have to go to jail and might be physically chained to the board, with the handcuffs that come with the game, until they pay to be let out or another player gets sent to jail. The new edition should be on store shelves this fall.

Related posts

Getting Psyched Up for the Polar Plunge

Toilet Tissue Temper Tantrum

Six Charged in Five Points Drug Raid

RecACCESS Means Some Free Barrie Recreation Programming For Low Income Families

Abortion Clinic Safe Zone Law Takes Effect Today

The Rap Sheet

Ill-Equipped System Failing Women’s Hearts

Low Jobless Rate Creates New Issue In Barrie

Federal Representative Weighs in On Provincial Scandal