New Monopoly Game Encourages Players To Cheat

You’ve been doing it anyway, so Hasbro – makers of Monopoly – have put together a Cheaters Edition of the popular board game. Players who move more spaces than they rolled or remain silent when they land on another player’s property are rewarded with money or hotels…if no one catches them cheating before the next person’s turn. If you they do get caught, they have to go to jail and might be physically chained to the board, with the handcuffs that come with the game, until they pay to be let out or another player gets sent to jail. The new edition should be on store shelves this fall.