New Music Could Be Coming From Lady Gaga!
It's Been a long time....
I picture has surfaced of Lady Gaga back in the studio with word that we could be getting new music from Mother Monster before the end of the year! Also rumours that she is working with Tony Bennett again!
When @thebenjaminrice and I lock eyes, the rest of the world seems to fade away. The dude in the blue shirt is named Gary grant. He played trumpet on thriller. The high F#’s I wrote for him for this session were harder to hit than playing on Thriller. He’s smiling cus he nailed them. @ladygaga is a great conduct. She brings the hype and the inspiration