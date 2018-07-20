Listen Live

New Music Could Be Coming From Lady Gaga!

It's Been a long time....

By Dirt/Divas

I picture has surfaced of Lady Gaga back in the studio with word that we could be getting new music from Mother Monster before the end of the year! Also rumours that she is working with Tony Bennett again!

How do you wake up Lady Gaga? You poke her face!

Related posts

Is Beyonce Pregnant With Baby Number 4?

Radiohead Returns To Toronto With A Heavy Heart

A New Bat Woman TV Series Is In The Works!