New Music From Justin Timberlake Is Here!

New Music from Justin Timberlake is out! The first single is called Filthy… This track is in collaboration with Timberland. The pair has worked together in the past on such records as, “Cry me a River’ and Sexy Back!

What do you think?

‘Filthy’ is the first single from Justin’s forthcoming album, Man of the Woods, due out February 2nd; it will be the follow up to 2013’s The 20/20 Experience 2 of 2.