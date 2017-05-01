Listen Live

New Plans Sought For Old Bradford High School

Residents Asked to Submit Ideas for Heritage Building

By News

The Town of Bradford wants to know what to do with an old high school. The town last year bought the vacant Bradford High School building on Queen St. from the public school board, and are looking for suggestions on what to do with the facility. The two-storey structure, built in 1923, received Heritage Designation a few years back, and the public are invited to share ideas on what to do with it. “The Old Bradford High School is a very important building for our community,” says Town of BWG Mayor Rob Keffer. “Council wants to ensure that the future use of this wonderful resource continues to benefit the community and fits well within the surrounding neighbourhood. “We look forward to reviewing the ideas offered by the public as well as proposals submitted by experienced firms.” You can submit your idea through the email address communications@townofbwg.com

Related posts

Broken Beer Bottle Used in Downtown Barrie Assault

Foursome Take on Purse Snatching Suspect At Barrie Rec Centre

High Miler Charges Laid in Midland

Want to Know Where Your Orillia Transit Bus Is?

Get Loud For Canadian Mental Health Awareness Week

Gun Used In Orillia Robbery

YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka Opens Doors For Healthy Kids Day

Alliston School Put into Hold and Secure Over BB Pellet

A Shoplifting Arrest Made Possible By Outlet Mall Customers