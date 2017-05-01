New Plans Sought For Old Bradford High School

The Town of Bradford wants to know what to do with an old high school. The town last year bought the vacant Bradford High School building on Queen St. from the public school board, and are looking for suggestions on what to do with the facility. The two-storey structure, built in 1923, received Heritage Designation a few years back, and the public are invited to share ideas on what to do with it. “The Old Bradford High School is a very important building for our community,” says Town of BWG Mayor Rob Keffer. “Council wants to ensure that the future use of this wonderful resource continues to benefit the community and fits well within the surrounding neighbourhood. “We look forward to reviewing the ideas offered by the public as well as proposals submitted by experienced firms.” You can submit your idea through the email address communications@townofbwg.com