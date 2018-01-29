New Prince Music Is Coming!

New Music from Prince is in the process of being release according to an advisor of the late artist’s estate!

After his death in April 0f 2016, Prince’s estate discovered an extensive archive of unreleased material that was created from the artist’s home studio. There has been a battle between two major record labels for the rights to Prince’s material since his death. Prince worked with Warner Bros for nearly 20 years before signing with Universal in 2014! After a very lengthy legal battle, some of his music was left in limbo and is now said to be released. No word on the release date yet.