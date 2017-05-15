Listen Live

New Ransomware Yet To Hit Canada

Take steps to protect your computer files

Protecting your computer files top of mind today in the wake of the ransomware that hit 120 countries over the weekend, locking up computers and demanding payment of $300 to unlock them.
Microsoft compares the severity of the attack to the U.S. Military having some of its Tomahawk missiles stolen. Canada was spared at the weekend, but could still be vulnerable. You’ll want to ensure your anti-virus protection is up-to-date, avoid clicking on links or opening attachments or emails from people you don’t know or companies you do not do business with and back up your important files on a regular basis.

