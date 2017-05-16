New Report Recommends $15 Minimum Wage For Ontario

Premier Kathleen Wynne’s government have been looking over a report known as the Changing Workplaces Review, which brings to the table a few significant changes, including a $15 minimum wage, more annual vacation time, and more concrete protection for workers in low paid positions. The report will also request that paid sick days be a mandatory offering to every employee.

“Our goal is to try to make the workplace fairer for workers in precarious positions,” an anonymous senior official told CBC News. “We want to respond to the general anxiety out there in the workplace. With the underpinnnings of a good economy, we’ve got to make sure those benefits are being spread about.”

The report will be available to the public on May 22, but there is no set date for when legislation will be initiated.

According to Labour Minister Kevin Flynn, “scheduling, hours of work, sick time, emergency leave” will all be addressed in the report. He added that the report will “address the needs of all working Canadians while keeping Ontario’s economy competitive.”

Feature photo courtesy Premier of Ontario Photography via Flickr.