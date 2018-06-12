New Research Suggests That Kids Are Getting Dumb And Dumber.
Oh, good! So it's not just us failing as parents!
According to a new study, future generations may not be as smart as previous ones.
The drop of around seven points per generation has apparently been caused by new methods being used to teach maths and languages, according to the research. Electronic devices have also been blamed for distracting young people.
IQ scores had been on the rise over the past 70 years but the fall began with people born in 1975, which has now apparently been reflected in the numbers.