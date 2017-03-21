New Research suggests that the more you chew…The more you blew….

Researchers at Ryerson University’s Ted Rogers School of Management say chewing gum makes people shop more!

In a series of five studies, researchers found that handing out gum to shoppers encouraged them to shop for more items and with a higher level of engagement.

The act of chewing made the shoppers more alert.

Hubba Bubba Bubble Gum was used in the research because it was chewier than other brands, according to the study. The act of chewing was also important – shoppers did not respond the same when given candies that can’t be chewed.

This comes after gum companies reported another loss- People aren’t chewing gum the way we use too…

Here’s the study!