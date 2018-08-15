New statutory holiday in the works
The holiday in either June or September would recognize the impact of Canada's residential school system
A new stat holiday is in the works to recognize the impact of Canada’s residential school system. Reports indicate the Federal Government is working on the new holiday, possibly called the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. The sticking point seems to be the date in either June or September. The holiday will apply to employees in federally regulated workplaces and then it would be up to the provinces to give everyone else the day off.