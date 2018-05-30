New Study Finds That Most Adults Have Lost Their Sense Of Fun!

Around 50% of us are taking life too seriously according to a new study!

Yes, the daily grind and routine are getting to us… This has made us less willing to let go and try something new according to a survey of 2000 adults!

two-thirds of respondents were so set in their ways that they say they never do anything spontaneous! And more than half said that they wish they took more risks…

People also said they regretted spending too much time at work, not starting a business and ignoring the gym once they signed up. They also wished they had taken up more hobbies and spent more time with friends.