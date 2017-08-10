New study finds women use their brains more than men

A new study looked at 45,000 brain scans and found that women’s brains are SIGNIFICANTLY more active than men’s. In other words, women are using a lot more mental energy than men.

And the two areas where women’s brains are WAY more active than men are the part that regulates focus and impulse control and the part that’s associated with mood and anxiety.

In other words: When women are faced with a problem, their brains kick into overdrive to focus on it, deeply analyze it, and worry about it. Men’s brains are much less likely to do any of that.

dailymail