New Study Says That Having A Hot Bath Everyday Can Help With Depression!

A hot bath with bubbles, candles, soft music and perhaps a bath toy-can be very relaxing!

And not only is it relaxing but it can be beneficial to your health also. A new study says that a hot bath can help treat depression, even more than exercise.

This study showed that those who participated took a hot bath for 30 minutes everyday for eight weeks followed by 20 minutes of relaxing, wrapped in a blanket or hot water bottle did see improvements in their moods.

Exercise has always been recommended to help with depression, but its nice to know that there are other options…

The secret to both exercise and a hot bath is to increase the body’s core temperature, which is said to strengthen and synchronize the body’s clock or circadian rhythms…

More