NEW STUDY: While Moms Do Housework on the Weekend, What Do Dads Do?
Dads are engaged in leisure activities Saturday & Sunday...
The journal, Sex Roles has found that in households where both parents work, men tend to devote many of their days off to relaxing. Women spend them taking care of housework while keeping their children entertained. This is an American based study that followed newer parents with young kids.
Obviously this isn’t meant to paint us all with the same brush, (although it feels like it does) I know both my wife and I do equal amounts of chores around the house.
While moms do housework on weekends, what do dads do? Not much, study finds https://t.co/W1Vm21RCY4 pic.twitter.com/N9EbQxGCiV
— TIME (@TIME) October 11, 2017