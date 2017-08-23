Listen Live

New survey finds that 36% of people would be up for having sex with a robot.

It's bad enough we have to worry about real people, now robots?

Research found that two thirds of men were interested in having sex with a robot, while two thirds of women were strongly against it. The study also found that the more realistic the bot…

But having sex with a robot leads to its own set of questions.

Is having sex with a robot while you’re in a relationship with a human cheating? What if you take that robot on dates? What if you talk about feelings with the robot, or snuggle?  The survey reveals that 40% of people would not consider having sex with a robot cheating.

So if you’re of the opinion that banging a bot would be completely out of order, it might be worth having a chat with your partner before sex robots fully dive into the mainstream.  39% of people think that by 2050, we’ll regularly be having relationships with robots instead of each other.

 

