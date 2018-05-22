New survey Finds That Teachers Are Struggling With Mental Health.

A recent survey found that almost half of the teachers are struggling with mental health due to the stress caused by their work.

The survey says that,

“Increased workload, emotional demand and funding cuts are all factors that could play a part in this statistic and the common perception that teachers have it easy and get too many holidays is a far cry from the reality.”

Another factor that teachers struggle with is children’s mental health problems- teachers working tirelessly to teach students about mental health.

Full story