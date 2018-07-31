New Tecumseth Takes Giant Leap On List of Best Places To Live
MoneySense Magazine releases annual list
This year, The Town of New Tecumseth is the only Simcoe County community to crack the Top 25 Best Places To Live in Canada list put together by MoneySense Magazine. It was ranked 170th on last year’s list but has skyrocketed into the top 25, now the 24th best place to live in Canada in 2018.
24. New Tecumseth, Ont.
Rank in 2017: 170
Population: 36,745
Estimated Unemployment Rate: 5.7%
Median Household Income: $96,041
Average Household Net Worth: $755,965
Property Tax: 20.5%
Total Days Above 20°C: 122
Crime Rate Per 100,000: 2,906
Family Doctors Per 100,000: 95
New Tecumseth; Tottenham, Alliston, Beeton crack top 25
The rankings are based on a number of factors, including:
- home affordability
- low taxes
- transit friendliness
- crime rate
- weather
New Tecumseth ranked high in the Wealth and Economy and Health Accessibility categories. Oakville topped the list of 415 communities. It is also deemed the best place for New Canadians, the third best place to retire and the fifth best place to raise a family.
Here are the rankings for communities in Simcoe County and Muskoka (national ranking followed by provincial ranking in brackets).
91 (41) Collingwood
116 (50) Adjala-Tosorontio
122 (54) Springwater
148 (63) Barrie
158 (67) Bracebridge
159 (68) Essa
192 (80) Orillia
227 (97) Tiny
236 (101) Midland
247 (104) Oro-Medonte
252 (107) Wasaga Beach
260 (110) Innisfil
263 (111) Severn
269 (113) Bradford-West Gwillimbury
285 (120) Huntsville
295 (125) Meaford
305 (129) Clearview
318 (135) Tay
367 (148) Gravenhurst