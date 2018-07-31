New Tecumseth Takes Giant Leap On List of Best Places To Live

This year, The Town of New Tecumseth is the only Simcoe County community to crack the Top 25 Best Places To Live in Canada list put together by MoneySense Magazine. It was ranked 170th on last year’s list but has skyrocketed into the top 25, now the 24th best place to live in Canada in 2018.

The rankings are based on a number of factors, including:

home affordability

low taxes

transit friendliness

crime rate

weather

New Tecumseth ranked high in the Wealth and Economy and Health Accessibility categories. Oakville topped the list of 415 communities. It is also deemed the best place for New Canadians, the third best place to retire and the fifth best place to raise a family.

Here are the rankings for communities in Simcoe County and Muskoka (national ranking followed by provincial ranking in brackets).

91 (41) Collingwood

116 (50) Adjala-Tosorontio

122 (54) Springwater

148 (63) Barrie

158 (67) Bracebridge

159 (68) Essa

192 (80) Orillia

227 (97) Tiny

236 (101) Midland

247 (104) Oro-Medonte

252 (107) Wasaga Beach

260 (110) Innisfil

263 (111) Severn

269 (113) Bradford-West Gwillimbury

285 (120) Huntsville

295 (125) Meaford

305 (129) Clearview

318 (135) Tay

367 (148) Gravenhurst