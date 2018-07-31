Listen Live

New Tecumseth Takes Giant Leap On List of Best Places To Live

MoneySense Magazine releases annual list

By News

This year, The Town of New Tecumseth is the only Simcoe County community to crack the Top 25 Best Places To Live in Canada list put together by MoneySense Magazine. It was ranked 170th on last year’s list but has skyrocketed into the top 25, now the 24th best place to live in Canada in 2018.

24. New Tecumseth, Ont.

Rank in 2017: 170
Population: 36,745
Estimated Unemployment Rate: 5.7%
Median Household Income: $96,041
Average Household Net Worth: $755,965
Property Tax: 20.5%
Total Days Above 20°C: 122
Crime Rate Per 100,000: 2,906
Family Doctors Per 100,000: 95

New Tecumseth; Tottenham, Alliston, Beeton crack top 25

Tottenham, New Tecumseth

The rankings are based on a number of factors, including:

  • home affordability
  • low taxes
  • transit friendliness
  • crime rate
  • weather

New Tecumseth ranked high in the Wealth and Economy and Health Accessibility categories. Oakville topped the list of 415 communities. It is also deemed the best place for New Canadians, the third best place to retire and the fifth best place to raise a family.

Here are the rankings for communities in Simcoe County and Muskoka (national ranking followed by provincial ranking in brackets).

91 (41) Collingwood

Collingwood, Ontario

116 (50) Adjala-Tosorontio

122 (54) Springwater

148 (63) Barrie

Barrie, Ontario

158 (67) Bracebridge

159 (68) Essa

192 (80) Orillia

227 (97) Tiny

236 (101) Midland

Town of Midland, Harbour

247 (104) Oro-Medonte

252 (107) Wasaga Beach

260 (110) Innisfil

263 (111) Severn

Coldwater, Ontario in Severn Township

269 (113) Bradford-West Gwillimbury

285 (120) Huntsville

295 (125) Meaford

305 (129) Clearview

318 (135) Tay

367 (148) Gravenhurst

Dock on the Bay Restaurant, Gravenhurst

 

 

 

 

