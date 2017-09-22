New this fall! A Sleeping bag coat!

It’s official- Fashion is over. Through out the need to look good. We’re all to cool for cold apparently!

Check out this oversized sleeping bag comes in your choice of pink or Khaki…

It’s made using padded fabric and features a zipped detachable blanket, cuffed sleeves, a funnel neck and a concealed zip front fastening for extra warmth.

The jacket, which can be worn as a coat, transforms into a sleeping bag and even into a shoulder bag, is constructed of durable, water resistant Cordura fabric from Carhartt, upcycled automotive insulation from General Motors, and other materials provided by generous donors.



While walking around in this coat may turn some heads, you’ve got to admit it sounds wonderful. Its the perfect coat to snuggle up in when you’re at a freezing cold arena in the dead of winter and your butt it totally frozen from sitting on those benches made before you were born. The coat will set you back about $300 Canadian… Chump change compared to a Canada Goose of North Face.