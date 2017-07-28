NEW THIS WEEKEND: Charlize Theron in Atomic Blonde

Charlize Theron’s new movie ‘Atomic Blonde’ is set to bring all the action you can handle to the big screen this weekend ensuring the role of butt kicking females continues to reign supreme.

This begs the question, should Charlize Theron be the first ever female James Bond?

Her Snow White and the Huntsman co-star Chris Hemsworth recently told W Magazine: “She embodies every ounce of strength, nobility, dignity and integrity that character should have,” Hemsworth said. “She’s smart as hell. She’s physically able. Ya know watching her in those fight scenes, doing it in high heels by the way and 8-foot long gown, was even more impressive. And I just think why not? It’s time.”