New To PC Leadership Race: The Head of a Group Opposed To Ontario’s Sex-Ed Curriculum

A fourth hat almost into the Ontario PC Party ring today, with the head of an anti-sex ed curriculum organization announcing plans to run. Tanya Granic Allen today announced plans to run for the leadership; Allen leads the group Parents as First Educators, an organization that lobbies against the current sexual heath curriculum in the province, but acknowledges she hasn’t gotten together the hundred thousand dollar entry fee yet. Allen would join former Toronto Councillor Doug Ford, longtime PC member Christine Elliot, and political neophyte Caroline Mulroney in running for the Ontario PC leadership.