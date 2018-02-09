Listen Live

New To PC Leadership Race: The Head of a Group Opposed To Ontario’s Sex-Ed Curriculum

President of Parents as First Educators Still Needs Leadership Race Entry Fee

By News

A fourth hat almost into the Ontario PC Party ring today, with the head of an anti-sex ed curriculum organization announcing plans to run. Tanya Granic Allen today announced plans to run for the leadership; Allen leads the group Parents as First Educators, an organization that lobbies against the current sexual heath curriculum in the province, but acknowledges she hasn’t gotten together the hundred thousand dollar entry fee yet. Allen would join former Toronto Councillor Doug Ford, longtime PC member Christine Elliot, and political neophyte Caroline Mulroney in running for the Ontario PC leadership.

Related posts

Nomination Hopeful Drops Out of Barrie Innisfil Race

Two Employees Hurt By Snapped Chain At Innisfil Job Site

The Rap Sheet

Barrie’s Jobless Rate Finally Rises

Wasaga Beach Pulling Support From Collingwood Airport

Food Freedom Day

Early Morning Fire In Bradford

Crossbow, Drugs Seized As Police Investigate At Orillia Business

The Rap Sheet