New Twist To CRA Scam

A Bradford man is out $5000 after being duped by a CRA scammer. He told South Simcoe Police he got a call, from someone claiming to be a government agent, about an outstanding balance and was instructed to meet this person in Brampton. The victim agreed, realizing afterwards he’d been scammed. The suspect was wearing a black suit and driving a black Hyundai. Police remind everyone that Canada Revenue does not make phone calls to demand payment, nor does it arrange to meet in this manner to collect funds owing.