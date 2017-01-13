New Twist To Identity Theft

Here’s another reason not to share your personal information over the phone or in emails. An Innisfil woman has told South Simcoe Police she was trying to unload some hockey tickets. She got a response from someone very interested who said an email transfer would be forwarded after she sent proof of identity as security. The woman emailed a copy of her drivers’ licence and that was the last she heard from the prospective buyer. She has heard since her identity is being used to scam others on Kijiji. Fake tickets have been advertised in her name using the ID she had sent. Police reminding everyone never to share personal information on the phone or over the internet.