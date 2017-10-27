Listen Live

New Wasaga Beach Bridge Comes With $119k Price Tag

Federal Grant Money To Cover Some Costs

By News

A bridge over troubled waters will set Wasaga Beach back about 119 thousand bucks, but at least it has help in covering the bill. The town voted at this week’s meeting to replace the Lamont Creek Pedestrian Bridge now that it’s reached its lifespan. The existing bridge is about 14 meters long and was installed in the early 90’s. A federal grant will cover about 41 thousand in construction costs, while the town will cover the rest, with an anticipated completion date of March 2018.

