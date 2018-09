I think I like these prequel stories better than the old X-Men movies. But obviously Wolverine’s last one, Logan.

However, this trailer is all about how Jean Grey became who she is/was. Game of Thrones Sophie Turner tackles the role. Many other big names making come backs to movie including: James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jessica Chastain, Olivia Munn, Nicholas Hoult and Jennifer Lawrence.