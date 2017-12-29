New Year’s Eve In Ottawa-Cancelled!

If you were headed to Ottawa to ring in the New Year on Parliament Hill, Change your plans.

Due to cold weather, The Canada 150 Closing party on the hill has been cancelled according to the government website!

The New Year’s Eve party in our nation’s capital was to include music, a multimedia show including fireworks and laser and even a performance by Cardinal Offishal…

In Ottawa on Sunday, the temp is expected to be around -20 with a windchill of -28

This extreme cold is also putting a deep freeze on the $4.3 million outdoor hockey rink! The rink was supposed to host a kids hockey tournament but it’s been cancelled due to the weather.