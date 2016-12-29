New Year’s Eve! Where To Celebrate

Barrie – December 31

Downtown Countdown @ Barrie City Hall

Activities – 6:00pm to Midnight

Skating on the Circle at the Centre rink – bring your skates!

Horse-drawn wagon rides

Snow Valley’s mini tube slide

Roaming street performers

Family fun – Clarabella the Clown, face painting, Speaking of Wildlife, hockey shootout, and more

Bonfire warming zone

Food vendors

Two fireworks displays – one following the family celebration and the second at midnight to ring in 2017!

Entertainment Schedule (times are approximate)

Live entertainment presented in partnership with Rock 95 and 107.5 Kool FM, featuring:

7:00pm – Splash ‘N Boots

7:50pm – Family Countdown & Fireworks

8:20pm – Cardinal Street

9:20pm – The Pick Brothers Band

10:30pm – Sloan

11:55pm – Greetings from Mayor Lehman

12:00am – Countdown to 2017 & Fireworks

Orillia – December 31/January 1

New Year’s Eve Bash @ Rotary Place

Crafts, arcade games and live entertainment, including a magic show by illusionist Ray Chance. Beginning with a Junior C hockey game at 4 p.m., the event will move outside after 9 p.m. for a spectacular fireworks display set to go off at 9:30 p.m. over Rotary Place.

This free event includes an open skate, a chance to climb the rock wall, and plenty more family-friendly activities. Additional parking will be made available at Lakehead University with a shuttle bus available to transport guests to and from Rotary Place running from 6 to 10:30 p.m.

On New Year’s Day, the Orillia Opera House will unveil a special exhibit spanning its history as part of the Mayor’s Levee. Audiences will then be treated to a multimedia tribute honouring Orillia’s past, present and future in the Lightfoot Auditorium. Joe Roberts of a Push for Change will make a special appearance with cake and refreshments available afterwards. The Levee starts at 1 p.m. on Jan.1, 2017, with the exhibit opening, and runs until 4 p.m.

Bradford-West Gwillimbury – December 31

Family First Night @ BWG Leisure Centre

6:00pm-9:00pm

Includes leisure swimming, leisure skating, inflatable obstacle courses and games, stage shows, strolling entertainment, balloons, a photo booth, live music and more!

The evening will close at 9pm with a mini fireworks show

The free activities open at 6:00pm and will wind down at 8:30pm, so that guests can change and be ready for the fireworks event at 9:00pm While everyone is waiting for the fireworks show to begin, David Cavan Fraser and Special K will entertain with a live music show in Sunshine Square outside the Leisure Centre

Coldwater – December 31

Coldwater Lions Fireworks Display @ Coldwater Community Centre

Family Skate starts at 6pm until 9:30pm

Fireworks 10pm

Free hot chocolate, free hot dogs

Plenty of parking close to the show