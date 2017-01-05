New York Times Ranks Canada No. 1 Place To Visit in 2017

The paper of record has spoken and Canada is the No. 1 place in the world to visit for 2017.

The New York Times ranked its top 52 places to go this year, and Canada took top honours thanks to our cosmopolitan cities and “barely explored” natural wonders. Canada topped locales like the Atacama Desert in Chile, coastal Croatia, Marrakesh, Morocco, Maldives, and Madagascar.

Canada is our No. 1 pick for 52 Places to Go in 2017. Walk along these bridges for some incredible views. https://t.co/vKBxJyLFhp #Daily360 pic.twitter.com/fZNOrUqVA8 — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 4, 2017

Canada is huge — the second-largest country by area. It’s also a world unto itself, with cosmopolitan cities, barely explored natural wonders and everything in between. And this is the year to visit: In honor of the 150th anniversary of its confederation, when the original colonies came together as one country, Canada is rolling out the welcome mat. All of the country’s more than 200 national parks and historic sites are offering free admission through the year, from the turquoise lakes and mountain peaks of Banff in Alberta to the rolling dunes and red sandstone cliffs of Prince Edward Island along the Atlantic Coast to the newest reserve, the glacial-rounded Mealy Mountains in Labrador.

You can also find transportation to those lush national parks, because it’s the Canadian way!

If hosers have their way then maybe 2017 will be the year the Stanley Cup finally pays a visit to this great country for the first time since 1993.

Image via Abspires40/Flickr