Newly Discovered “Peanut Worm” looks a little funny?

Weird stuff lives in the deep, dark waters of our world’s oceans, and human nature dictates that we do our best to find it — and then make fun of it.

A group of scientists recently conducted an expedition near eastern Australia into a deep sea area nicknamed “the abyss” — a habitat 4000 meters below the surface that’s virtually unexplored.

Over the month-long voyage, called “Sampling the Abyss,” the team of 40 scientists discovered some pretty bizarre organisms. They included tiny deep sea sharks with razor-like teeth, translucent flesh-eating crustaceans, and a faceless fish, which has rarely been seen by humans since the 1800s.

But one creature from the deep really grabbed the public’s attention. It’s something called a peanut worm, and it actually looks a lot like something else that starts with the letter “p.” LOL!

