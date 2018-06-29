Newly Formed Cabinet Contains a Few Local Names
Former Leadership Rival Caroline Mulroney Among New Cabinet Ministers
Some local representation in the new Ontario cabinet. At Premier Doug Ford’s swearing in ceremony today, the new 21-member cabinet was also announced, and it includes former leadership contender Caroline Mulroney. The York-Simcoe MPP was named Attorney General and Minister Responsible For Francophone Affairs. Jim Wilson, the Simcoe-Grey Member of Provincial Parliament, has been given the Economic Development portfolio. Both Barrie-area MPPs have been given roles in this new government; Doug Downey has been appointed Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Finance, while Andrea Khanjin is to be Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Environment. Premier Ford’s cabinet has 21 members, 14 men and 7 women, and contains another former leadership rival: Christine Elliot has been named Deputy Premier. Vic Fedeli, who served as interim Party Leader while the leadership race was on, now serves as Minister of Finance. The full list is below.
The new ministers are as follows:
- Peter Bethlenfalvy – President of the Treasury Board
- Raymond Cho – Minister for Seniors and Accessibility
- Steve Clark – Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing
- Christine Elliott – Minister of Health and Long-Term Care and Deputy Premier
- Victor Fedeli – Minister of Finance and Chair of Cabinet
- Doug Ford – Premier and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs
- Merrilee Fullerton – Minister of Training, Colleges and Universities
- Ernie Hardeman – Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs
- Sylvia Jones – Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport
- Lisa MacLeod – Minister of Children, Community and Social Services and Minister Responsible for Women’s Issues
- Monte McNaughton – Minister of Infrastructure
- Caroline Mulroney – Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Francophone Affairs
- Rod Phillips – Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks
- Greg Rickford – Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines, and Minister of Indigenous Affairs
- Laurie Scott – Minister of Labour
- Todd Smith – Minister of Government and Consumer Services, and Government House Leader
- Lisa Thompson – Minister of Education
- Michael Tibollo – Minister of Community Safety and Correctional Services
- Jim Wilson – Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade
- John Yakabuski – Minister of Transportation
- Jeff Yurek – Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry
The Parliamentary Assistant accountabilities are as follows:
- Robert Bailey – Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Government and Consumer Services
- Toby Barrett – Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry
- Paul Calandra – Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines (Energy)
- Stan Cho – Parliamentary Assistant to the President of the Treasury Board
- Doug Downey – Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Finance
- Amy Fee – Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Children, Community, and Social Services (Children and Autism)
- Christine Hogarth – Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing (Housing)
- Belinda Karahalios – Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Children, Community, and Social Services (Community and Social Services)
- Vincent Ke – Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport
- Andrea Khanjin – Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks
- Stephen Lecce – Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Infrastructure
- Robin Martin – Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Health and Long-Term Care (Health)
- Gila Martow – Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Labour
- Jim McDonell – Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing (Municipal Affairs)
- Norm Miller – Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs
- Sam Oosterhoff – Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Education
- Lindsey Park – Parliamentary Assistant to the Attorney General
- Michael Parsa – Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade (Small Business)
- Randy Pettapiece – Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs
- David Piccini – Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Training, Colleges and Universities
- Ross Romano – Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines (Northern Development and Mines) and Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Indigenous Affairs
- Prabmeet Sarkaria – Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Community Safety and Correctional Services
- Amanda Simard – Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister Responsible for Francophone Affairs
- Donna Skelly – Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation, and Trade (Trade)
- Kinga Surma – Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Transportation
- Effie Triantafilopoulos – Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Health and Long-Term Care (Long-Term Care)