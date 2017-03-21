Newly Found CKVR Film Shows Barrie Of The Past

A glimpse back in time over at CTV Barrie. A former employee of the TV station has unearthed a film canister, containing a show dated from 1967. It is said to be the oldest production out of the Barrie station, known as CKVR at the time, and CTV News Anchor Tony Grace said the whole show is a look at Barrie.

He adds they don’t make ’em like this anymore.

Tony tells us the film canister has been donated to the Barrie Historical Archive, anticipated to be put online for anyone to see.