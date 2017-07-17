Listen Live

Newmarket Bans Driving Instructors From Certain Roads

Town hoping to Cut down on Traffic Along Testing Route

By News

The Town of Newmarket has taken a unique step and banned driving school instructors from various routes in town. Permanent signs will be hung on a few routes surrounding the DriveTest centre on Harry Walker Parkway, prohibiting driving instructors from bringing their students to the area. The roadways are Gorham Street, Prospect Street, Bayview Parkway, Traviss Drive, Leslie Valley Drive and Leslie Street.. Reason being, these routes are already seeing enough traffic as it is from the DriveTest centre, as it’s the designated testing route. By-law enforcement will be blitzing the area over the next little while.

