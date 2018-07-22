Next Phase of Mapleview Drive roadwork

If you use Mapleview Drive, the drive will get easier. This week crews will have a single lane of traffic going in each direction from Country Lane to Madelaine Drive. Work will be done on the road, storm sewers, sanitary sewers and the water main. Phase One of this venture had it’s issues with ground water, something that Stu Patterson, Barrie’s Manager of Construction, isn’t anticipating.

For walkers there will be a sidewalk set up from Country Lane to Seline Crescent on the south side. Patterson addresses whether temporary lines were considered to help drivers while they wait for Phase One paving to be completed.

Patterson adds 15,000-20,000 vehicles use Mapleview Drive everyday. November 30th is the anticipated completion date for the work.