Niall Horan Orders Pizza for Waiting Fans

The day before Niall was scheduled to perform in L.A. at the Palladium, he found […]

By Dirt/Divas

The day before Niall was scheduled to perform in L.A. at the Palladium, he found out his fans were lined up from the day before so … he sent them all pizza!!

Niall tweeted, “I hear there are people outside the palladium . Please stay safe out there tonight . Love you all.” Followed up by this tweet  “glad ya all got pizza.”

 

