Niall Horan Orders Pizza for Waiting Fans
The day before Niall was scheduled to perform in L.A. at the Palladium, he found out his fans were lined up from the day before so … he sent them all pizza!!
Niall tweeted, “I hear there are people outside the palladium . Please stay safe out there tonight . Love you all.” Followed up by this tweet “glad ya all got pizza.”
Glad ya got the pizza ! Love to tara for dropping it off . Stay safe guys
— Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) September 19, 2017
THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR THE PIZZA I LOVE YOU SO MUCH❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/qBF1dViQea
— han (@blushniall) September 19, 2017