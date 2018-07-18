Nice Way To Give Back

Angie Green Hill has said thanks – again – to the Outpatient Mental Health Clinic at Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital in Orillia.

Green Hill – who got help with her depression and anxiety from the unit – has donated another $13,000 to the unit; money collected during her second online auction. Last year, she was able to donate $12,000.

“I wouldn’t be fundraising for the Outpatient Program if it didn’t save my life,” said Angie. “That’s why it’s so important for me to see OSMH continue providing these services. I would like to thank all of the donors and bidders for making this auction such a success.”

Last year’s funds went toward updating all of the media equipment used for group education through the Outpatient Program.

This year, Shawna Belcher, Manager of the Outpatient Program, says they have a long list of items that Angie’s donation can help support. “We desperately need to update the furniture for all our program areas to improve the comfort of patients in our mental health programs. This Fall, we will also be implementing the Ontario Perception of Care tool that allows people who access our services to provide feedback on how they feel about the care they are receiving. This is an electronic tool and can be completed while someone is waiting for their appointment through a portable tablet.”

The Mental Health Outpatient Program provides treatment for patients with symptoms of mental illness as an alternative to being admitted to the Hospital. Since it opened in April 2006 the program has averaged 200-250 visits per month providing service to Orillia and surrounding area.

