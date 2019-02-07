Nick Jonas Confirms That He Will Be Back For Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle!

Nick Jonas confirms that he’s on board for the Jumanji sequel “Welcome to the Jungle.” Nick will return as Alex, the pilot who’s been stuck in Jumanji for 20 years…

“Guess who’s back… Let’s go people!” Jonas wrote on Twitter, referencing his character’s signature line from the first movie.

Guess who’s back… Let’s go people! The #Jumanji sequel is on the way and I couldn’t be more excited to bring Alex back to the big screen 💪🏼 Full article is up at https://t.co/pRf3pD54WZ @jumanjimovie @KevinHart4real @TheRock @karengillan @jackblack pic.twitter.com/N2Ublm8ZVZ — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) February 6, 2019

The original cast in on board including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan.

The sequel is adding to its cast with a number of big names, including Awkwafina, Danny Glover, and Danny DeVito, while original director Jake Kasdan is also back to direct. Welcome to the Jungle was an enormous success, banking more than $962 million. The sequel comes out this December!