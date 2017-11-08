Nickelback books a mini Vegas Residency! It’s been seven years since the guys were in Las Vegas and they are set to return to sin city!

Nickelback will perform for five nights at The Joint venue at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino February 23rd to March 3rd!



We’re bringing “Feed the Machine Las Vegas” to @TheJointLV at @HardRockHotelLV for an epic 5 show run 2/23 – 3/3. Tix on-sale Fri at 10am PT pic.twitter.com/6oyGXflByQ — Nickelback (@Nickelback) November 6, 2017

You can buy a really cool package with this show which includes tickets, a one night stay at the Hard Rock and access to an exclusive “Rockstar” lounge…