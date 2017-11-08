Listen Live

Nickelback Books A Mini Vegas Residency!

Pack your bags!

By Dirt/Divas

Nickelback books a mini Vegas Residency! It’s been seven years since the guys were in Las Vegas and they are set to return to sin city!

Nickelback will perform for five nights at The Joint venue at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino February 23rd to March 3rd!

&nbsp

 

You can buy a really cool package with this show which includes tickets, a one night stay at the Hard Rock and access to an exclusive “Rockstar” lounge…

