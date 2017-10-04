Nicolas Cage is now a snack!
Yummy!
Nicolas Cage is now a snack! It’s called the “Nicolastick” and its available in Japan.
Cage’s movie Army of One, which was released in North America in 2016 is just hitting Japanese theatres this December and with that, theatres are offering a limited edition Nicolas Cage corn puff snacks that come with advanced ticket purchases. The Nicolastick is available for 10 yen which is about 8 cents Canadian…
 
🙌お名前募集🙌
本作のキーアートで印象的なニッコリ笑顔のロバ。突然ですが、ロバさんの名前を募集します！映画を広めるため、これから色んな場所に出没予定👀
ビンラディンを追い単身パキスタンに潜入した実在のアメリカ人を描く仰天コメディ『オレの獲物はビンラディン』12/16より公開！ pic.twitter.com/8VI8lNka1W
【昨日の人気記事】ニコラス・ケイジ、うまい棒になる 映画「オレの獲物はビンラディン」の特別鑑賞券特典で駄菓子「ニコラスティック」誕生 https://t.co/VT8lKWQn1e pic.twitter.com/oa3GLtvNO1
