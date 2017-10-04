Nicolas Cage is now a snack! It’s called the “Nicolastick” and its available in Japan.

Cage’s movie Army of One, which was released in North America in 2016 is just hitting Japanese theatres this December and with that, theatres are offering a limited edition Nicolas Cage corn puff snacks that come with advanced ticket purchases. The Nicolastick is available for 10 yen which is about 8 cents Canadian…

