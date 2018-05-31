Nike Fanny Pack Sandals Are Now A Thing!

Just when you thought the dad look of socks and sandals could get any worse, Nike brings us these!

Not fashionable, but perhaps practical? The Nike Benassi has the classic slider sandal look, but with a useful fanny pack on the front.

They’re dual use as shoes and somewhere to carry your keys. The collection is called ‘Fanny Pack’, and has three options. They come in black and grey, or you can go for a jazzier 80s look with the green and aqua or pink and black colourways.

There’s not an exact price or release date yet, as these have just been leaked on streetwear forums and websites, but Hypebeast has confirmed these will ‘hit retailers soon’.