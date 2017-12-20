No Frills Budget Out of Bradford West Gwillimbury Council

Bradford West Gwillimbury council have given the nod to a 2.36 per cent property tax increase, after finalizing the 2018 operating and capital budget. That boils down to about a $42 increase to the tax bill this year, on an average Bradford home. The total budget, operating and capital, is a $22.7 million price tag. “I believe council rose to the challenge of keeping the increase at the bare minimum while still allowing us to keep up with the needs of our growing Town,” said Mayor Rob Keffer. “We have excellent programs in Bradford West Gwillimbury and I believe we offer a very good standard of service, so we want to ensure we dedicate the resources necessary to maintain that. At the same time, there is no room in this budget for ‘frills’.