Listen Live

No GO Trains Out Of Barrie This Weekend

Track work being done

By News

There will be no GO Train service to and from Barrie this Saturday and Sunday. Work is being down between the city and Aurora Station that will one day allow for all-day service, seven days a week. Buses will ferry passengers between Barrie’s GO Stations and Aurora where trains can be accessed. For the full bus schedule and when the buses will meet trains in Aurora click here. Train service to and from Barrie resumes on Holiday Monday, but on a Saturday schedule.

Related posts

Barrie’s Jobless Rate On Par With National Level

UPDATE: Police Investigating As Wasaga Beach Area Barn Fire Deemed Arson

Storm Relief Funds Available For Some New Tec Residents

What’s In Your Sausage?

Free Shuttles to Barrie’s Kempenfest

Civic Holiday – What’s Open And Closed

Beach Advisories – Simcoe County, Muskoka, Haliburton, Kawartha Lakes

Orillia Police Help Toronto Cops After Stopping a Speeding Vehicle

Woman Fights Back During Attempted Mugging In Midland