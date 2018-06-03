Listen Live

No injuries sustained in Gravenhurst basement fire

Firefighters were called just before 8:00am Saturday to the reported structure blaze on Southwood Road

No injuries but $50,000 of damage sustained in a basement fire in Gravenhurst. Firefighters were called just before 8:00 Saturday morning to the reported structure blaze on Southwood Road. Deputy Fire Chief Todd Clapp says the homeowner was working in her yard at the time and was alerted to the problem by a smoke alarm activation inside. The investigation is ongoing but it appears to be electrical in nature.

