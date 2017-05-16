No laughing matter for Conan O’Brien!

Conan O’Brien accused for ripped off Jokes!

They say “The best idea’s are stolen”… Or when someone copies you; its a compliment-right? This could be true of jokes too… Conan O’Brien is being accused of ripping off jokes! Conan O’Brien is vigorously defending himself from copyright infringement allegations by a writer who said he plagiarized punchlines about Caitlyn Jenner, Tom Brady and the Washington Monument. Robert Alexander Kaseberg said he posted several jokes online that the late-night comedian repeated almost verbatim later that day or the next on his “Conan” show on TBS. Kaseberg has written for various publications and had more than 1,000 of his jokes told by Jay Leno… The lawsuit names O’Brien, his production company, Turner Broadcasting System, Time Warner Inc., and the executive producer and head writer of the show. They have denied the claims and said the material was original. Their lawyers didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hackers are demanding bitcoins in exchange for not release Disney material…



Even as many businesses are worried about hackers taking control of their computers as part of the worldwide WannaCry ransomware crisis, Disney may be facing a slightly different ransom situation of its own. Hackers have obtained a copy of an upcoming Disney film (Pirates and Cars 3) and are threatening to release more and more snippets of it unless the company pays a “huge sum” of bitcoins, according to the Hollywood Reporter. It comes two weeks after Netflix confirmed that hackers were responsible for leaking new episodes of its hit series, “Orange Is the New Black.” It is unclear how much the hackers demanded of Netflix, but the company refused to pay.

Chris Daughtry Returning to Idol as Judge…

“They wanted a panel of all ex contestants,” a second source tells Us. “Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood and Jennifer Hudson were all on their wish list.” The “It’s Not Over” singer, 37, is one of the biggest stars to come out of American Idol, and has sold the third most records behind Clarkson and Underwood. Daughtry competed on the show’s fifth season in 2006, and finished in fourth place. Taylor Hicks was named the winner that season, with Katharine McPhee as the runner-up.

Katy Perry’s long-awaited follow-up to Prism finally has a title and a release date: The record is called Witness and it drops June 9.

In addition, Perry has announced a North American tour to promote the album, Witness: The Tour. The first date of the tour is September 7 in Columbus, Ohio and it wraps up next February in Vancouver.

IT’S COMPLICATED What is the Avril Lavigne dead conspiracy theory, where did the meme come from and why has it resurfaced?

Some fans seem to be convinced that Avril died in 2003 and her record label have been using a lookalike named Melissa to stand in for her ever since… The bizarre rumour was first posted in 2005 but has recently resurfaced after the theory was reignited by a fan on Twitter. Where did the meme about Avril Lavigne come from and why did it resurface? It is believed that a Brazilian fanpage dedicated to Avril first came up with the theory saying the singer’s appearance changed so much between her first and second albums.