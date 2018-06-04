No Life Jackets As Boat Goes Under in Georgian Bay
Canadian Coast Guard Rescues Two From Water Near Port McNicoll
The Canadian Coast Guard helped pull two people from the water, after a boat capsized near Port McNicoll. The call came in late Friday night, on southeastern Georgian Bay, that a boat was going under around 11:00. The Coast Guard responded ASAP and found the two clinging to debris from their boat, neither said to be wearing a life jacket. The pair were taken ashore and checked out by Simcoe County Paramedics.
Banner Photo Courtesy Canadian Coast Guard; From left to right, Chase Tyrrell, Emma Moore (coxswain) and Lyndon Swick of the Canadian Coast Guard Inshore Rescue Boat service.