No Life Jackets As Boat Goes Under in Georgian Bay

The Canadian Coast Guard helped pull two people from the water, after a boat capsized near Port McNicoll. The call came in late Friday night, on southeastern Georgian Bay, that a boat was going under around 11:00. The Coast Guard responded ASAP and found the two clinging to debris from their boat, neither said to be wearing a life jacket. The pair were taken ashore and checked out by Simcoe County Paramedics.

Banner Photo Courtesy Canadian Coast Guard; From left to right, Chase Tyrrell, Emma Moore (coxswain) and Lyndon Swick of the Canadian Coast Guard Inshore Rescue Boat service.