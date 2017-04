Fire crews were on scene into the late afternoon dousing hot spots after a fire in Clearview. The call came in around 2:30 to a detached garage on 36-37 Sideroad and the 6th concession. Crews had it under control in no time, and kept it contained to the detached structure, the nearby home went untouched. The damage to the structure is pegged at $50,000, while officials say the cause was accidental. No injuries reported.