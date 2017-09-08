No phallic looking flowers please!

A 24-year-old man showed up unannounced at Selena Gomez’s house on Friday with several gifts, including flowers and FOOD. Her security recognized him because he’s tried to contact her before. So they sent him away and called the cops.

However, police had already received a call relating to Selena earlier that day. A man had gone into a flower shop and asked for a PENIS-SHAPED FLORAL ARRANGEMENT for her.

Obviously, the shop didn’t fill the order, and after he left, they reported him. Not surprisingly, the guy at the shop matched the description of the man who went to the house.