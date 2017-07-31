Listen Live

No Texting While Crossing The Street…In Honolulu

New law takes effect in October

By News

Honolulu has passed a law making it illegal to cross a street or highway while looking at a mobile device – be it a video game, pager, laptop or smartphone. It goes into effect this fall designed to reduce pedestrian accidents. There will be a $15 to $35 for a first offence, up to $75 for  second offence and  as much as $99 for  third offence. Talking on the phone while crossing the street will still be okay. Click here for more on this story.

Related posts

Midland Police Chief Refutes Cost Comparison in Open Letter

Last Chance Today To Help Shape New Sign Bylaw In Barrie

Toronto Man Killed in Altercation In Bolton

Beach Advisories – Simcoe County, Muskoka, Haliburton, Kawartha Lakes

New Options For Boat Trailer Parking In Orillia

Emergency Crews Respond To Plane Crash On Georgian Bay

Orillia OPP Looking For Pair Wanted In Vandalism Investigation

Purse Snatcher Wanted In Barrie

Speed A Factor In Killer Crash Near Sutton