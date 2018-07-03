Nobleton man arrested for robbery in Schomberg
The theft was reported Saturday night at the Esso Service Station on Highway 9
A 37 year old Nobleton man is awaiting a bail hearing after being allegedly behind an armed robbery near Schomberg. The theft was reported Saturday night to the OPP at the Esso Service Station on Highway 9. The suspect made off with lottery tickets, cigarettes and a small amount of money. He was arrested Sunday on unrelated weapons charges. Charges for the New Tecumseth incident are being processed.