Noella Kick Off

Saturday, November 18th grab the family and join KOOL FM in downtown Barrie for the Noella 2017 Kick off festivities!

Enjoy seeing the Tree Lighting Festivities, Santa Claus parade and Firework Show and so much more!

The fun will kick off at 3:30 pm in Downtown Barrie and will focus on the family. They will include; an outdoor ‘Holiday’ film, Face Painting & Balloon Animals, the parade, Fireworks and a special visit from Santa.

Breakdown with Times & Locations:

Tree Lighting Remix from 3:30pm–8pm

Main Stage Entertainment (located at the bottom of Owen Street & Dunlop Street East)

Music starts at 3:30 pm and runs till parade starts to arrive past Five Points.

–Free Face Painting & Balloon Animals with Clarabella the Clown & Friends– (located at the bottom of Owen Street & Dunlop Street East) starts at 3:30 pm and runs until 7 pm

– Free Hot Chocolate from Tim Hortons (set-up at the bottom of Owen Street & Dunlop Street East) with a donation of a non-perishable Food item to the Barrie Food Bank or Unwrapped Toy for the Rock 95 and Kool FM Toy Drive.

While quantities last (starts at 3:30 pm)

Santa Claus Parade begins at 5 pm from Lakeshore Drive

– Route will commence through Downtown Barrie approximately 6:00 pm

Fireworks over Kempenfelt Bay approximately 6:25 pm – 6:30 pm

Visit with Santa Claus at the Main Stage (located at the bottom of Owen Street & Dunlop Street East).

Starts after fireworks Outdoor Holiday Film Presented by Tim Hortons’- Elf’ (2003)- (located at the Five Points Parkette (4 Dunlop Street West) – Starts at Dusk