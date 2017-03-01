Listen Live

#NoGoodWay To Use The ‘R’ Word

Join Us In Ending The Use This Harmful Word

By Uncategorized, Videos

Since the beginning of 2017, the “r” word has been used online more than 900,000 times. That is unacceptable, and just plain wrong.

We here at Kool FM strongly believe there is NO GOOD WAY to use the “r” word. Today, and every day, we are proud to support The Special Olympics and Motionball in the #NoGoodWay campaign, to help end the use of this awful word.

Special Olympics athletes and Canadians with intellectual abilities have voiced just how hurtful the use of the “r” word is to them. Let’s show our support and stop using this word in every day conversation! Click here to sign the pledge and become a champion of #NoGoodWay

(Courtesy of Special Olympics/Motionball)

Related posts

WATCH: ‘Shape Of You’ Performed On Classroom Instruments

WATCH: 8 Year Old ‘Dancing Goalie’ Goes Viral

Disney Releases Another ‘Beauty & The Beast’ Clip

WATCH: Moment When The WRONG Film Was Announced For ‘Best Picture’ At OSCARS

WATCH: Katy Perry Releases Video For ‘Chained To The Rhythm’

WATCH: Teen Steal The Show From The Boss Himself

WATCH: Jack Black Get Smacked In The Face

New ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Clip Features Emma Watson Singing ‘Belle’

10 Incredible 90’s Movies You Forgot All About